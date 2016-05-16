CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ADX Crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
32724
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.

ADX Crossing

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7442

3c_JRSX_H 3c_JRSX_H

The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.

BW2 - WiseMan 1 BW2 - WiseMan 1

The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.

ASCT1sig ASCT1sig

The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.

Bunnygirl Cross and Daily Open Bunnygirl Cross and Daily Open

Based on the intersection of the averages. The author of the system states that about 90% of the trades are positive. And considering its exit strategy, it is possible to collect a rather big profit during a trend.