Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ADX Crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 32724
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.
ADX Crossing
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7442
The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.BW2 - WiseMan 1
The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.
The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.Bunnygirl Cross and Daily Open
Based on the intersection of the averages. The author of the system states that about 90% of the trades are positive. And considering its exit strategy, it is possible to collect a rather big profit during a trend.