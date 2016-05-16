This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.

The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.

The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.