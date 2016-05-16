CodeBaseSections
TMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Matias Romeo

Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.




Operations for TMA calculation:
  • 1. To the number of periods of Moving Average 1 is added.
  • 2. The received sum is divided to 2.
  • 3. If the result was released fraction, it is rounded up to a whole.
  • 4. The simple Moving Average of close prices with the number of
  • periods obtained in point 3 is calculated.
  • 5. By using the value obtained in point 3 again, the simple
  • Moving Average of the Moving Average calculated in point 4 is calculated.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7433

