Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16113
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Matias Romeo
Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.
Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.
Operations for TMA calculation:
- 1. To the number of periods of Moving Average 1 is added.
- 2. The received sum is divided to 2.
- 3. If the result was released fraction, it is rounded up to a whole.
- 4. The simple Moving Average of close prices with the number of
- periods obtained in point 3 is calculated.
- 5. By using the value obtained in point 3 again, the simple
- Moving Average of the Moving Average calculated in point 4 is calculated.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7433
Super-signals
This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.TimeZones
Displays 3 vertical lines each for a time zone.
BW2 - WiseMan 1
The BW2 - WiseMan 1 indicator. Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition.3c_JRSX_H
The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.