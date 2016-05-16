Join our fan page
ASCT1sig - indicator for MetaTrader 4
17040
The indicator generates a sound signal and a Sell or Bye window appears.
Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.3c_JRSX_H
The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.
Based on the intersection of the averages. The author of the system states that about 90% of the trades are positive. And considering its exit strategy, it is possible to collect a rather big profit during a trend.Complex_Common
This is an impulse or signal indicator. It is very sensitive and quickly responds to the price movements.