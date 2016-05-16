CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BW2 - WiseMan 1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
14626
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: wellx

Based on the book by Bill Williams - Trading Chaos Second Edition
Parameters:
  • - updown - offset in points for the icons not to overlap
  • - back - the number of past bars to consider (to detect the highest/lowest)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7435

TMA TMA

Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.

Super-signals Super-signals

This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.

3c_JRSX_H 3c_JRSX_H

The properties of this indicator are quite similar to the classic oscillators and exactly the same methods of technical analysis can be applied to it as to the RSI.

ADX Crossing ADX Crossing

Directional system (ADX). The directional system has been created by George Wilder in the middle of the 70s as an addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system, and then further developed by a number of analysts.