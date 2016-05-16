Watch how to download trading robots for free
Super-signals - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Nick Bilak
This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7430
