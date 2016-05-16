CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Super-signals - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
52555
Rating:
(39)
Published:
signals.mq4 (1.88 KB) view
Author: Nick Bilak

This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7430

