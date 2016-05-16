An interesting indicator that plots the trading channel by fractals and adds a Fibonacci fan on top.

The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.

This indicator is very simple to use: red arrow - sell signal, blue arrow - buy signal. Exceeds its analogues, such as Hi-Lo, Trend and others, by several times. Works on any timeframe and with any currency pair.

Here, the focus is on the middle part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages. The simple Moving Averages' length depends on evenness or oddness of the chosen number of periods.