Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend power (stop loss) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24465
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: mandorr
The indicator is based on comparison of the current price to six simple moving averages with the periods 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60. The values of the indicator are fixed: -100, -66, -33, 0, 33, 66, 100.
The indicator is based on comparison of the current price to six simple moving averages with the periods 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60. The values of the indicator are fixed: -100, -66, -33, 0, 33, 66, 100.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7188
ICWR.a
The script plots one Fibo line based on the latest ZigZag. This is a remarkable tool to get rid of unnecessary work for those who constantly place Fibo grids (the majority).ICWR v0
The indicator plots four different Fibo lines based on four latest ZigZags. Useful when applied on the higher timeframes.
Import of "minute bars" from forexite.com
Script for preparing the "minute bars" from forexite.com to be imported to MetaTrader 4BW-wiseMan-1
The first version of the wlxBWWiseMan indicator. Displays the candles of trend changes.