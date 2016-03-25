CodeBaseSections
BW-wiseMan-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: wellx

The first version of the wlx BWWise Man indicator. Displays the candles of trend changes. According to the latest book by Bill Williams.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7191

