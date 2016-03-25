Watch how to download trading robots for free
BW-wiseMan-1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 18704
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Author: wellx
The first version of the wlx BWWise Man indicator. Displays the candles of trend changes. According to the latest book by Bill Williams.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7191
