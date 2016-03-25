Watch how to download trading robots for free
ICWR.a - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: John Lotoski
The script plots one Fibo line based on the latest ZigZag. This is a remarkable tool to get rid of unnecessary work for those who constantly place Fibo grids (the majority).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7187
ICWR v0
The indicator plots four different Fibo lines based on four latest ZigZags. Useful when applied on the higher timeframes.StocRSI
Superposition of Stoch and RSI. One of the most commonly used indicators. This is the most fortunate and useful indicator.
Trend power (stop loss)
The indicator is based on comparison of the current price to six simple moving averages with the periods 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60. The values of the indicator are fixed: -100, -66, -33, 0, 33, 66, 100.Import of "minute bars" from forexite.com
Script for preparing the "minute bars" from forexite.com to be imported to MetaTrader 4