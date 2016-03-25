Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ICWR v0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14967
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: John LotoskiThe indicator plots four different Fibo lines based on four latest ZigZags. Useful when applied on the higher timeframes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7186
StocRSI
Superposition of Stoch and RSI. One of the most commonly used indicators. This is the most fortunate and useful indicator.3-line MACD
This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.
ICWR.a
The script plots one Fibo line based on the latest ZigZag. This is a remarkable tool to get rid of unnecessary work for those who constantly place Fibo grids (the majority).Trend power (stop loss)
The indicator is based on comparison of the current price to six simple moving averages with the periods 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60. The values of the indicator are fixed: -100, -66, -33, 0, 33, 66, 100.