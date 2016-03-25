CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StocRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
21943
Rating:
(6)
Published:
StocRSI_2.mq4 (3.59 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Emerald King

Superposition of Stoch and RSI



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7185

3-line MACD 3-line MACD

This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.

BBhisto BBhisto

One of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.

ICWR v0 ICWR v0

The indicator plots four different Fibo lines based on four latest ZigZags. Useful when applied on the higher timeframes.

ICWR.a ICWR.a

The script plots one Fibo line based on the latest ZigZag. This is a remarkable tool to get rid of unnecessary work for those who constantly place Fibo grids (the majority).