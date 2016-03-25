Watch how to download trading robots for free
3-line MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 32958
This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.
It should be noted that the intersections of the black and red lines even on the current flat area will be quite effective. They also predict a long bearish candle on the right.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7184
BBhisto
One of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.BBsqueeze
Another indicator based on the «Bollinger bands». Good for displaying «Where the trend is, and where the flat is».