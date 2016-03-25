CodeBaseSections
3-line MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.

It should be noted that the intersections of the black and red lines even on the current flat area will be quite effective. They also predict a long bearish candle on the right.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7184

