CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BBhisto - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17907
Rating:
(7)
Published:
bbhisto.mq4 (2.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Nick Bilak

One of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7183

BBsqueeze BBsqueeze

Another indicator based on the «Bollinger bands». Good for displaying «Where the trend is, and where the flat is».

BBwithFractdev BBwithFractdev

Literally, "Bollinger bands with a fractional ratio of deviation."

3-line MACD 3-line MACD

This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.

StocRSI StocRSI

Superposition of Stoch and RSI. One of the most commonly used indicators. This is the most fortunate and useful indicator.