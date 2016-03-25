Watch how to download trading robots for free
BBhisto - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 17907
- Rating:
-
- Published:
Author: Nick Bilak
One of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.
BBsqueeze
Another indicator based on the «Bollinger bands». Good for displaying «Where the trend is, and where the flat is».BBwithFractdev
Literally, "Bollinger bands with a fractional ratio of deviation."
3-line MACD
This indicator adds a smoothing curve to the MACD.StocRSI
Superposition of Stoch and RSI. One of the most commonly used indicators. This is the most fortunate and useful indicator.