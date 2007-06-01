CodeBaseSections
Indicators

i-5days - indicator for MetaTrader 4

i-5days.mq4
Indicator's parameters:

  • extern string __1__ = "";
  • extern int MaxDays = 20;
  • extern int FontSize = 16;
  • extern string FontName = "System";
  • extern int Offset = 16;
  • extern string __2__ = "";
  • extern string Text1 = "mon";
  • extern string Text2 = "tue";
  • extern string Text3 = "wed";
  • extern string Text4 = "thu";
  • extern string Text5 = "fri";
  • extern string __3__ = "";
  • extern color Color1 = DodgerBlue;
  • extern color Color2 = DeepPink;
  • extern color Color3 = ForestGreen;
  • extern color Color4 = Coral;
  • extern color Color5 = MediumPurple;
  • extern string __4__ = "";
  • extern bool ShowDay1 = true;
  • extern bool ShowDay2 = true;
  • extern bool ShowDay3 = true;
  • extern bool ShowDay4 = true;
  • extern bool ShowDay5 = true;

i-OneThird i-OneThird

i-OneThird indicator highlights bullish and bearish candles in HeikenAshi style.

i-HighLow i-HighLow

i-HighLow indicator draws the channel with borders correspond to highest high and lowest low values of the bar's shadows for the last N bars.

FX5_Divergence FX5_Divergence

This indicator will detect divergence between the price and OsMA indicator. It will give buy or sell signal according to the type of divergence that was detected.

i-AMA-Optimum i-AMA-Optimum

Kaufman's AMA with optimization for the long periods.