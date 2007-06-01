Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-5days - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Indicator's parameters:
- extern string __1__ = "";
- extern int MaxDays = 20;
- extern int FontSize = 16;
- extern string FontName = "System";
- extern int Offset = 16;
- extern string __2__ = "";
- extern string Text1 = "mon";
- extern string Text2 = "tue";
- extern string Text3 = "wed";
- extern string Text4 = "thu";
- extern string Text5 = "fri";
- extern string __3__ = "";
- extern color Color1 = DodgerBlue;
- extern color Color2 = DeepPink;
- extern color Color3 = ForestGreen;
- extern color Color4 = Coral;
- extern color Color5 = MediumPurple;
- extern string __4__ = "";
- extern bool ShowDay1 = true;
- extern bool ShowDay2 = true;
- extern bool ShowDay3 = true;
- extern bool ShowDay4 = true;
- extern bool ShowDay5 = true;
i-OneThird
i-OneThird indicator highlights bullish and bearish candles in HeikenAshi style.i-HighLow
i-HighLow indicator draws the channel with borders correspond to highest high and lowest low values of the bar's shadows for the last N bars.
FX5_Divergence
This indicator will detect divergence between the price and OsMA indicator. It will give buy or sell signal according to the type of divergence that was detected.i-AMA-Optimum
Kaufman's AMA with optimization for the long periods.