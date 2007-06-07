Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-AMA-Optimum - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Published:
Updated:
Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) was developed by Perry Kaufman. The present version or i-AMA-Optimum is optimazed for the long periods.
FX5_Divergence
This indicator will detect divergence between the price and OsMA indicator. It will give buy or sell signal according to the type of divergence that was detected.i-5days
5days indicator marks the first bar of each new day.
FX5_MACD_Divergence
This is another flavour of the original divergence indicator. It detects divergence between price and MACD indicator and gives Buy or Sell signals according to the divergence type.FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI
This FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI idicator draws RSI self adjusting overbought-oversold that were suggested by David Sepiashvili.