It is recommended to hide the initial chart by setting the following parameters: option "Chart on foreground" unchecked (menu "Charts"-> "Properties" or press F8, tab "Common").

The difference between the high and low of a candle divides into three parts each one corresponding 1/3 of the candle. The indicator calculates where the candle opened and where it closed.Bullish Pattern:1-12-13-1Bearish Pattern:1-32-33-3





