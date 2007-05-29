Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-OneThird - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The difference between the high and low of a candle divides into three parts each one corresponding 1/3 of the candle. The indicator calculates where the candle opened and where it closed. It is recommended to hide the initial chart by setting the following parameters: option "Chart on foreground" unchecked (menu "Charts"-> "Properties" or press F8, tab "Common").
Bullish Pattern:
1-1
2-1
3-1
Bearish Pattern:
1-3
2-3
3-3
