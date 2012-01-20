CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DinapoliTargets - indicator for MetaTrader 5

mishanya | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8850
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author:

mishanya

The indicator draws a grid of possible future levels of price. The idea of working with the indicator is the following. Once a local maximum (minimum) has been determined several horizontal lines will be drawn. Pink line is an entry point, the following lines in its direction are targets. The first one is the most reachable. Red line is a stop line.

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.

Fig.1. The DinapoliTargets indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/710

VQ bars VQ bars

Trend indicator that sets color dots on a price chart according to a trend direction.

Break_Lag_ATR Break_Lag_ATR

The indicator showing volatility breakout as a histogram and serving as a signal for market entry/exit/position reversal or position volume increasing.

IncTemaOnArray IncTemaOnArray

The CTemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.

DinapoliTargets_Full DinapoliTargets_Full

This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.