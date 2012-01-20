Join our fan page
DinapoliTargets - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real Author:
mishanya
The indicator draws a grid of possible future levels of price. The idea of working with the indicator is the following. Once a local maximum (minimum) has been determined several horizontal lines will be drawn. Pink line is an entry point, the following lines in its direction are targets. The first one is the most reachable. Red line is a stop line.
Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.
Trend indicator that sets color dots on a price chart according to a trend direction.Break_Lag_ATR
The indicator showing volatility breakout as a histogram and serving as a signal for market entry/exit/position reversal or position volume increasing.
The CTemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.DinapoliTargets_Full
This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.