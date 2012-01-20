Real Author:

mishanya

The indicator draws a grid of possible future levels of price. The idea of working with the indicator is the following. Once a local maximum (minimum) has been determined several horizontal lines will be drawn. Pink line is an entry point, the following lines in its direction are targets. The first one is the most reachable. Red line is a stop line.

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.09.2007.