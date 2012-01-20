CodeBaseSections
Break_Lag_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Anatoli Kazharski
A bit enhanced volatility indicator (ATR) for a specified period.

A breakout is deemed to be genuine, if the body of a formed bar exceeds average true range (ATR). ABS (Close-Open) candlesticks body size is displayed as a histogram. Histogram green columns show volatility breakout as a histogram and can serve as signals for market entry/exit/position reversal or position volume increasing.

Break_Lag_ATR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/703

