Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FloatPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16929
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The substantial difference from the known indicators of probable channels is that it plots an estimated channel, and not the actual based on history. It is good for displaying the breakouts and rebounds. To improve the display, it incorporates a small smoothing by averaging the close price used in calculations. The indicator period depends on the used timeframe, but it is recommended not to lower it.
Possible uses:
- Trading the rebound from the channel boundary or the reference center after a long movement of the price between the reference center and the upper of the lower boundary;
- Opening positions during breakouts of the outer boundaries of the channel.
Currently, the possible operation modes are being checked.
FloatPivot
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7077
The Comment2 library expands the capabilities of the standard Comment function for comment output.WATR trend indicator, simple but clear
A simple trend indicator that clearly shows the direction of the current trend. It can be used in the breakout trading systems.
Additional functions for working with the datetime variables.OsMACD
The OsMACD indicator is a combination of the colored Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicators.