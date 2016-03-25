Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WATR trend indicator, simple but clear - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24924
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A simple trend indicator that clearly shows the direction of the current trend. It can be used in the breakout trading systems.
WATR
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7074
New_Fractal_Lines
The New Fractal Lines indicator implements not the "squat" bar, but the "squat" fractal and draws the fractal lines.Function library for maintaining positions with a simple trailing stop
With the help of this library it is possible to implement the ability to maintain positions with a simple trailing stop in any Expert Advisor.
Comment2
The Comment2 library expands the capabilities of the standard Comment function for comment output.FloatPivot
A simple indicator of the floating reference center and its nearest resistance and support levels.