Indicators

WATR trend indicator, simple but clear - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
24924
Rating:
(22)
Published:
WATR.mq4 (5.18 KB) view
A simple trend indicator that clearly shows the direction of the current trend. It can be used in the breakout trading systems.

WATR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7074

