OsMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The OsMACD indicator is a combination of the colored Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicators.
Two versions of the indicator are available:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7081
