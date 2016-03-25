CodeBaseSections
OsMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Сергей | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
OsMACD.mq4 (4.7 KB) view
OsMACD_M.mq4 (5.32 KB) view
The OsMACD indicator is a combination of the colored Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicators.

Two versions of the indicator are available:

- OsMACD:

OsMACD

- and OsMACD_M:



OsMACD_M

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7081

