CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Price and Volume Trend - PVT - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
51658
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
PVT.mq4 (3.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Price and Volume Trend (PVT), like On Balance Volume (OBV), represents the cumulative sum of trade volumes calculated considering close price changes.



The calculation algorithm is close to that of the indicator OBV. But in OBV we add the whole daily volume to the current indicator value when close prices are higher, and detract the whole volume when close prices are lower, while in PVT we add or detract just a part of daily volume. The exact part of the volume to be added to PVT is determined by the value of price change relatively to the close price of the previous day.


In OBV, the cumulative total volumes for each period are summed. However, in PVT, the volume is multiplied by the coefficient that depends on the difference between the current close price and the previous one. The picture below shows that the behaviors of both indicators are quite correlated:





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7061

MacdPatternTraderv01. +300 points monthly MacdPatternTraderv01. +300 points monthly

A 4-hour MACD FOREX strategy

Kloss_ Kloss_

Previously uploaded Expert Advisor Kloss specially revised for optimization

MVV_LinearRegression MVV_LinearRegression

The standard linear regression channel and support/resistance levels.

gpfTCPivotStop gpfTCPivotStop

TS on the break through of daily resistance/support levels of the Pivot indicator.