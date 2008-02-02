Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Accumulative Swing Index - ASI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 43904
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Accumulative Swing Index is an accumulative sum of values of swing indexes. ASI draws the "real" line of the market showing the comparative strength of the market and its direction. Support/resistance lines are drawn on a chart. Their break is interpreted as the indicator's signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7057
NRTR
A variation of a well-known Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse indicator.To pump over all quotations.
The script pumps over all quotations.
Chaikin Oscillator
Chaikin Oscillator (CHO). Based on the book by Eric. L. Nyman Malaya entsiklopedia treidera (Small Encyclopedia of Trader)Zigzag2 R
Zigzag2_R_ is a variant of the indicator Zigzag with an added option of drawing two extremums on one bar.