Normally, authors of indicators of this kind use only the current trend support lines. However, I had to add resistance lines during debugging. This resulted in something I really liked: The obtained 'stairs' had thickness. This thickness is called 'brick' in my other versions. This can be useful for calculation of the stop size in points.

There is a million of application methods of this indicator, as well as of ways to modify it. I consider this uploaded version to be the basic one. Besides, the version of this indicator used as early as in MT 3 (and then translated to МТ 4) contained an error that resulted in re-drawing of the indicator on history. This present version does not have such an error.

The block structure and transparency of the algorithm (as well as the minimum necessary documentation) allow you to modify it for your needs easily.