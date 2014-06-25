CodeBaseSections
AMA Slow Trend Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7918
(32)
ama_stl.mq5 (7.28 KB) view
Real author:

MetaQuotes

An MA using Perry Kaufmann's Adaptive Moving Average.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.

Figure 1. The AMA_STL indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7042

NRTR_ATR_STOP NRTR_ATR_STOP

A trend indicator using the ATR technical indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.

wlxBWWiseMan-2 wlxBWWiseMan-2

A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.

AMA_STL_HTF AMA_STL_HTF

The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

wlxBWWiseMan-2_HTF wlxBWWiseMan-2_HTF

The wlxBWWiseMan-2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.