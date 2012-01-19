3D_Oscillator_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by 3D_Oscillator as text messages with a trend color indication or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals.



If necessary, the text messages can be changed by altering the values of the appropriate constants in the indicator code:

#define SIGNAL_SYMBOLS_FONT "Georgia" #define TREND_SYMBOLS_FONT "Georgia" #define UP_SIGNAL_SYMBOL "Buy 3D" #define DN_SIGNAL_SYMBOL "Sell 3D" #define UP_TREND_SYMBOL "3D" #define DN_TREND_SYMBOL "3D"

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

3D_Oscillator indicator input parameters: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input int D1RSIPer= 13 ; input int D2StochPer= 8 ; input int D3tunnelPer= 8 ; input double hot= 0.4 ; input int sigsmooth= 4 ; 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color BuySymbol_Color=Lime; input color UpSymbol_Color=Green; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color SellSymbol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 40 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0

In case several 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the 3D_Oscillator indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.