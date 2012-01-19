Join our fan page
3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10149
3D_Oscillator_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by 3D_Oscillator as text messages with a trend color indication or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals.
If necessary, the text messages can be changed by altering the values of the appropriate constants in the indicator code:
#define SIGNAL_SYMBOLS_FONT "Georgia" // Market entry symbol font #define TREND_SYMBOLS_FONT "Georgia" // Trend symbol font #define UP_SIGNAL_SYMBOL "Buy 3D" // Long position opening symbol #define DN_SIGNAL_SYMBOL "Sell 3D" // Short position opening symbol #define UP_TREND_SYMBOL "3D" // Uptrend symbol #define DN_TREND_SYMBOL "3D" // Downtrend symbol
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of a star, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- 3D_Oscillator indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial instrument input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;// Timeframe for the indicator calculation input int D1RSIPer=13; input int D2StochPer=8; input int D3tunnelPer=8; input double hot=0.4; input int sigsmooth=4;
- 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color BuySymbol_Color=Lime; // Growth symbol color input color UpSymbol_Color=Green; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color SellSymbol_Color=Magenta; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=40; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version input uint AlertCount=0// Number of submitted alerts
In case several 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the 3D_Oscillator indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/702
