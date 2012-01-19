Join our fan page
ZigZag based on the fractals of a larger timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ZigZag based on the fractals of a larger timeframe considering VininI_FractalsTrend indicator data. The indicator has no other input parameters except the possibility to select a timeframe.
Place VininI_FractalsTrend compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/705
