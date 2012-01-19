CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZigZag based on the fractals of a larger timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9682
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ZigZag based on the fractals of a larger timeframe considering VininI_FractalsTrend indicator data. The indicator has no other input parameters except the possibility to select a timeframe.

Place VininI_FractalsTrend compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

VininI_FractalsTrend_MTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/705

3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal 3D_Oscillator_HTF_Signal

3D_Oscillator_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by 3D_Oscillator as text messages with a trend color indication or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals.

IncVidyaOnArray IncVidyaOnArray

The CVidyaOnArray class is intended for calculation of VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) on an indicator buffer.

IncVHFOnArray IncVHFOnArray

CVHFOnArray class is designed for calculation of Vertical Horizontal Filter (VHF) values on indicator buffers.

IncEnvelopesOnArray IncEnvelopesOnArray

The CEnvelopesOnArray class is intended for calculation of Envelopes on an indicator buffer.