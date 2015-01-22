Join our fan page
i-SpectrAnalysis_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4088
Real author:
klot
The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the MFI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.
This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint MFIPeriod=14; // Averaging period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume input uint N = 7; // Series length input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
where:
- N specifies series length (power of two);
- SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. MFI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation.
Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_MFI Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7003
