Indicators

i-SpectrAnalysis_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
dt_fft.mqh (28.84 KB) view
i-spectranalysis_mfi.mq5 (5.9 KB) view
Real author:

klot

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the MFI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint                MFIPeriod=14;           // Averaging period
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume 
input uint N = 7;                                 // Series length
input uint SS = 20;                               // Smoothing coefficient
input int Shift=0;                                // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

where:

  • N specifies series length (power of two);
  • SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. MFI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation.

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_MFI Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7003

