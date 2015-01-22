Join our fan page
i-SpectrAnalysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
klot
The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.
This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values.
The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint N = 7; // Series length input uint SS = 20; // Smoothing coefficient input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
where:
- N specifies series length (power of two);
- SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. Close series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation..
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on November 23, 2006.
Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7001
