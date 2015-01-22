CodeBaseSections
i-SpectrAnalysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

klot

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values.

The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input uint N = 7;     // Series length
input uint SS = 20;   // Smoothing coefficient
input int Shift=0;    // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

where:

  • N specifies series length (power of two);
  • SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. Close series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7000 library is required for the indicator operation..

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on November 23, 2006.

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7001

