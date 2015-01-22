Real author:

klot

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the RSI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

This approach can be applied for smoothening any indicators' values. The main advantage of the method is a real absence of a delay.

Indicator input parameters:

input uint RSIPeriod= 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSIPrice= PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint N = 7 ; input uint SS = 20 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

where:

N specifies series length (power of two);

SS - A smoothening coefficient in the resulting spectrum zeroes out frequency ratios exceeding set value. SS cannot exceed 2^N. RSI series fully repeats itself if SS = 2^N.



dt_FFT library is required for the indicator operation.

Fig.1. i-SpectrAnalysis_RSI Indicator