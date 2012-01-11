Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Parabolic_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7749
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Parabolic_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Color_Parabolic indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled circle, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Color_Parabolic indicator input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;// Indicator calculation timeframe input double Step=0.02; // Step input double Maximum=0.2; // Maximum
- Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar input string Symbols_Sirname="Parabolic_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Up1Symbol_Color=BlueViolet; // Symbol color for long input color UpSymbol_Color=MediumBlue; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color Dn1Symbol_Color=DeepPink; // Symbol color for short input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of submitted alerts
In case several Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the Color_Parabolic.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/680
CMomentumOnArray class is designed for calculation of Momentum values on indicator buffers. Test_MomentumOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.The Binary Wave
The Binary Wave returns a positive or a negative value depending on how the indicator readings are interpreted.
Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) is an indicator based on the relationships between groups of moving averages providing insight into the behavior of two dominant market groups - traders and investors.IncADOnArray
CADOnArray class is designed for calculation of AD (Accumulation Distribution, A/D) values on indicator buffers. Test_ADOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.