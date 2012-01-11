Parabolic_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Color_Parabolic indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled circle, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

Color_Parabolic indicator input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input double Step= 0.02 ; input double Maximum= 0.2 ; Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname= "Parabolic_Label_" ; input color Up1Symbol_Color=BlueViolet; input color UpSymbol_Color=MediumBlue; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color Dn1Symbol_Color=DeepPink; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

In case several Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the Color_Parabolic.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.