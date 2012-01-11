CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Parabolic_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7749
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Parabolic_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by Color_Parabolic indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled circle, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Color_Parabolic indicator input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                  // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;// Indicator calculation timeframe
input double Step=0.02;                   // Step
input double Maximum=0.2;                 // Maximum
  2. Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                          // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar
input string Symbols_Sirname="Parabolic_Label_"; // Indicator labels names
input color Up1Symbol_Color=BlueViolet;          // Symbol color for long
input color UpSymbol_Color=MediumBlue;           // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;                  // Downfall symbol color
input color Dn1Symbol_Color=DeepPink;            // Symbol color for short
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;            // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                      // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                         // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                 // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                               // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                     // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                 // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                // Vertical shift
  3. Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Actuation indication version
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of submitted alerts

In case several Parabolic_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the Color_Parabolic.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Parabolic_HTF_Signal. Trend continuation signal

Parabolic_HTF_Signal. Market entry signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/680

IncMomentumOnArray IncMomentumOnArray

CMomentumOnArray class is designed for calculation of Momentum values on indicator buffers. Test_MomentumOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.

The Binary Wave The Binary Wave

The Binary Wave returns a positive or a negative value depending on how the indicator readings are interpreted.

GMMA GMMA

Guppy Multiple Moving Average (GMMA) is an indicator based on the relationships between groups of moving averages providing insight into the behavior of two dominant market groups - traders and investors.

IncADOnArray IncADOnArray

CADOnArray class is designed for calculation of AD (Accumulation Distribution, A/D) values on indicator buffers. Test_ADOnArray indicator is provided as the example of the class use.