IncMomentumOnArray - library for MetaTrader 5
3497
CMomentumOnArray class is designed for calculation of Momentum values on indicator buffers.
Usage:
Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:
- int aPeriod - indicator period.
Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:
- const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
- const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;
- double aData[] - data buffer for the indicator calculation;
- double aMomentum[] - the buffer with the indicator calculated value.
Additional methods:
- int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;
- int BarsRequiredPDIMDI() - returns the minimum number of bars for PDI and MDI calculation;
- string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.
Test_MomentumOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CMomentumOnArray class application. IncMomentumOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).
The Momentum Technical Indicator measures the amount that a security's price has changed over a given time span. It can be used both as a trend-following and a leading indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/650
