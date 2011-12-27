CodeBaseSections
Laguerre_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Laguerre_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by ColorLaguerre indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. ColorLaguerre indicator input parameters;
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;  // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input double gamma=0.7;                    // Sensibility
input int HighLevel=85;                    // Overbought level
input int MiddleLevel=50;                  // Middle level
input int LowLevel=15;                     // Oversold level
  2. Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                        // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar
input string Symols_Sirname="Laguerre_Label_";  // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymbol_Color=Yellow;             // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Magenta;            // Downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;          // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                    // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                       // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                               // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                             // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                   // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                               // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                              // Vertical shift

In case several Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ColorLaguerre.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Laguerre_HTF_Signal. Trend continuation signal

In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction:

Laguerre_HTF_Signal. Market entry signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/676

