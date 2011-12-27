Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Laguerre_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7398
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Laguerre_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by ColorLaguerre indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction.
Indicator input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- ColorLaguerre indicator input parameters;
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input double gamma=0.7; // Sensibility input int HighLevel=85; // Overbought level input int MiddleLevel=50; // Middle level input int LowLevel=15; // Oversold level
- Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar input string Symols_Sirname="Laguerre_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymbol_Color=Yellow; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Magenta; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
In case several Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the ColorLaguerre.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/676
The script exports historical data to HST format for its use in MetaTrader 4 client terminal. This file can be imported in MetaTrader 4 as historical data or you can open it as offline chart.IncAMAOnArray
CAMAOnArray class is designed for calculation of AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.
The indicator shows the average percentage value of the last candlesticks overlap. It is useful for those, who enters the market manually using limit orders during price consolidation, as it allows to select order direction. Blue line - recommended BUY-LIMIT, red one - SELL-LIMIT.IncRSIOnArray
CRSIOnArray class is designed for calculation of RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is presented.