Laguerre_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by ColorLaguerre indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the filled right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

ColorLaguerre indicator input parameters; input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input double gamma= 0.7 ; input int HighLevel= 85 ; input int MiddleLevel= 50 ; input int LowLevel= 15 ; Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symols_Sirname= "Laguerre_Label_" ; input color UpSymbol_Color=Yellow; input color DnSymbol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ;

In case several Laguerre_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ColorLaguerre.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction: