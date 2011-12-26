CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendLineAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
15909
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays the inclined trend line that sets the signal actuating level.

During the first launch of the indicator the actuation level line is gray and not active. When a trader changes its position on a chart it becomes active and turns red.

As soon as the price reaches the actuation level, the indicator starts giving alerts or sound alarms.

After the moment the price crosses the level, the indicator will give one alert at each tick, until the limit of signals defined by the AlertTotal (number of alerts) external variable is reached. After that the actuation level line will turn gray and become inactive, until it is again relocated by a trader to a desired level.

TrendLineAlert

Indicator input parameters:  

//+------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input string level_name="Trend_Level_1";       // Actuation level name
input string level_comment="trend level";     // Actuation level comment
input color active_level_color=Red;          // Active level color
input color inactive_level_color=Gray;       // Inactive level color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=STYLE_SOLID;  // Actuation level style
input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3;            // Actuation level width
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlyAlert;  // Actuation indication version
input uint AlertTotal=10;                     // Number of alerts
input bool Deletelevel=true;                  // Level deletion

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/661

XTrendlessOS (trendless oscillator) XTrendlessOS (trendless oscillator)

The indicator is based on the description given in Joe DiNapoli book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels". It is designed to evaluate the actual market overbought/oversold states.

VGridLine Intraday X6 VGridLine Intraday X6

Vertical time grid with six hours step.

IncAMAOnArray IncAMAOnArray

CAMAOnArray class is designed for calculation of AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.

Save history to HST Save history to HST

The script exports historical data to HST format for its use in MetaTrader 4 client terminal. This file can be imported in MetaTrader 4 as historical data or you can open it as offline chart.