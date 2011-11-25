Join our fan page
ZigZag NK Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In this indicator the channel is built using three extreme points of ZigZag.
The indicator has two versions: with ZigZag indicator on a chart (ZigZag_NK_Channel2) and without (ZigZag_NK_Channel).
Input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int ExtDepth=12; input int ExtDeviation=5; input int ExtBackstep =3; //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Channel creation input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int FirstExtrNumb=1; // First peak index number (0,1,2,3...) input color Upper_color=DeepSkyBlue; // Upper channel line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Upper_style=STYLE_SOLID; // Upper channel line style input ENUM_WIDTH Upper_width=w_3; // Upper channel line width input color Middle_color=Teal; // Middle line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Middle_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Middle line style input ENUM_WIDTH Middle_width=w_1; // Middle line width input color Lower_color=Magenta; // Lower channel line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Lower_style=STYLE_SOLID; // Lower channel line style input ENUM_WIDTH Lower_width=w_3; // Lower channel line width
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/579
