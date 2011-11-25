CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ZigZag NK Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
In this indicator the channel is built using three extreme points of ZigZag.

The indicator has two versions: with ZigZag indicator on a chart (ZigZag_NK_Channel2) and without (ZigZag_NK_Channel).

ZigZag NK Channel

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input int ExtDepth=12;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep =3;
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Channel creation input parameters            |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input int FirstExtrNumb=1;                          // First peak index number (0,1,2,3...)
input color Upper_color=DeepSkyBlue;                // Upper channel line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Upper_style=STYLE_SOLID;       // Upper channel line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Upper_width=w_3;                  // Upper channel line width
input color Middle_color=Teal;                     // Middle line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Middle_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Middle line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Middle_width=w_1;                 // Middle line width
input color Lower_color=Magenta;                   // Lower channel line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Lower_style=STYLE_SOLID;      // Lower channel line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Lower_width=w_3;                 // Lower channel line width

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/579

Stochastic RSI Stochastic RSI

Stochastic RSI is a standard Stochastic oscillator, the values of which are calculated not from a price series but from RSI technical indicator values.

Smoothed Adaptive Momentum Smoothed Adaptive Momentum

Adaptive Momentum from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

TwoPoleButterworthFilter TwoPoleButterworthFilter

Two pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm.

Sine Wave Sine Wave

The indicator acts in a fully opposite way comparing to the adaptive moving averages during a trend market: in case of a definite trend, both indicator lines (Lead Sine and Sine Wave) move parallel to each other and show the trend direction by their location relative to each other; in case of a flat, the Sine Wave indicator quickly reacts on the market swing movements.