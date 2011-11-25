Join our fan page
TwoPoleButterworthFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 6091
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Two pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm. The filter is described in John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/583
Three pole Butterworth filter is used for smoothing in this moving average calculation algorithm.