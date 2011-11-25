CodeBaseSections
Smoothed Adaptive Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Adaptive Momentum from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

Place the CyclePeriod indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/578

