Smoothed Adaptive Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 10117
-
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Adaptive Momentum from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".
Place the CyclePeriod indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/578
Stochastic CG Oscillator is a stochastic oscillator, the values of which are calculated based not on a price series, but on CG Oscillator indicator values.
