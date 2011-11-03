CodeBaseSections
Indicators

yEffekt - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MNS777
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8751
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
yeffekt.mq5 (6.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Real author:

MNS777

The indicator shows the probabilistic reverses.

Its developers affirm that the price will most likely turn the opposite direction, as soon as the levels +0.5 and -0.5 are reached.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.10.2008.

yEffekt indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/534

