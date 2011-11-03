Join our fan page
yEffekt - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 8751
Real author:
MNS777
The indicator shows the probabilistic reverses.
Its developers affirm that the price will most likely turn the opposite direction, as soon as the levels +0.5 and -0.5 are reached.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.10.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/534
