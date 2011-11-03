CodeBaseSections
Instantaneous Trendline - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Witold Wozniak

The indicator is inspired by John Ehlers' article "Using The Fisher Transform" published in November 2002 in the "Technical Analysis Of Stock & Commodities" magazine.

The indicator shows buy and sell signals. The simplest trading system for working with the indicator consists of using the moving averages crossing for the market entry and exit.

Instantaneous Trendline indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/538

