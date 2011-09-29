Join our fan page
Color Smoothed Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8896
-
In this indicator Momentum values are smoothed using the JMA smoothing algorithm for signals filtration and display of a trend.
As a result, it is now possible to indicate a trend using the indicator line coloring.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/461
This indicator paints the candlesticks in different colors depending on a trend power and direction.LeManSignal
The indicator shows market entry points as colored dots. Signal dots locations can indicate the levels for setting a protective Stop Loss or a new Trailing Stop position.
The indicator displays MACD histogram and price divergence on a chart.Exp_TEMA
Multi-currency trend following expert system using the Triple Exponential Moving Average technical indicator.