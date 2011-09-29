CodeBaseSections
MACD_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
26056
(27)
colormacd_histogram.mq5 (22.99 KB) view
macd_histogram.mq5 (21.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Real author:

Frankie28

The indicator displays divergences between a price chart and MACD histogram signal line. The divergences are shown on a chart as line segments. The trade signals are displayed as colored arrows, also it shows alerts.

This indicator was implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase 28.07.2008.

ColorMACD_Histogram

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/464

