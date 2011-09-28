CodeBaseSections
LeManSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8611
(18)
Real author:

LeMan

The indicator shows market entry points as colored dots. Signal dots locations can indicate the levels for setting a protective Stop Loss or a new Trailing Stop position.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 12.08.2009.

LeManSignal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/474

DailyPivotPoints_Full DailyPivotPoints_Full

The indicator helps to compose a picture of market future movements, in distinct from the other tools that hang behind the market. The information that became available in the course of the previous day is used to calculate the check points of the minor trend of the current day.

DailyPivotPoints DailyPivotPoints

The DailyPivot Points indicator helps to compose a picture of market future movements, in distinct from the other tools that hang behind the market.

Trend power and direction indicator Trend power and direction indicator

This indicator paints the candlesticks in different colors depending on a trend power and direction.

Color Smoothed Momentum Color Smoothed Momentum

More smoothed Momentum with colored indication of the current trend.