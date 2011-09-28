Join our fan page
LeManSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 8611
Real author:
The indicator shows market entry points as colored dots. Signal dots locations can indicate the levels for setting a protective Stop Loss or a new Trailing Stop position.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 12.08.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/474
