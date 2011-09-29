CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_TEMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7363
(22)
exp_tema.mq5 (25.27 KB) view
This multi-currency trend following Expert Advisor is based on the Triple Exponential Moving Average technical indicator.

This Expert Advisor is thoroughly described in the article "Creating an Expert Advisor, which Trades on a Number of Instruments".

Testing results:

Testing results of the exp_tema Expert Advisor from 2011.01.01 to 2011.08.24 (tested symbol EURUSD, Daily)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/450

