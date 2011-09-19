Watch how to download trading robots for free
Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 13540
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Robert Hill
The indicator generates buy and sell signals and issues alerts in case of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator overbought or oversold levels crossing.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.06.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/419
