Stochastic_Cross_Alert_SigOverlayM_cw - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
13540
Real author:

Robert Hill

The indicator generates buy and sell signals and issues alerts in case of the Stochastic Oscillator indicator overbought or oversold levels crossing.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 06.06.2008.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/419

