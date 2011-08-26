CodeBaseSections
JMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

jmacd.mq5 (7.85 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB)
In contrast with the standard MACD histogram, the JMA smoothing is used in all three averagings.

It can be very useful, especially when working with highly volatile currency crosses.

The indicator uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

  • The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
  • The jmacd.mq5 indicator must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/434

