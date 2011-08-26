Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8440
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
In contrast with the standard MACD histogram, the JMA smoothing is used in all three averagings.
It can be very useful, especially when working with highly volatile currency crosses.
The indicator uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
- The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
- The jmacd.mq5 indicator must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
JMACD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/434
MACD-RSI
RSI indicator applied to MACD clearly shows the current price divergence.PCCI
PCCI (Perfect Commodity Channel Index) is a high frequency part of the price fluctuations normalized using the standard deviation.