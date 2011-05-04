CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Boris Armenteros | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
12010
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets" and "New Trading Systems & Methods".

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio indicator

Kaufman Volatility Kaufman Volatility

Kaufman Volatility indicator according to Perry Kaufman book "Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets".

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

The DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style (as DRAW_CANDLES) draws candlesticks based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. In additions it allows you to specify color for each candlestick from a given set.

Regression Analysis Regression Analysis

This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.

sTimeToVariables sTimeToVariables

The script converts the time, represented as datetime variable into the year, month, day, hour, minutes and seconds.