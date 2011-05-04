Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Kaufman Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9991
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Kaufman Volatility indicator according to Perry Kaufman book "Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets".
The DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style (as DRAW_CANDLES) draws candlesticks based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. In additions it allows you to specify color for each candlestick from a given set.DRAW_COLOR_BARS
The DRAW_COLOR_BARS style draws bars based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. This is the advanced version of the DRAW_BARS style, that allows you to specify individual color for each bar from predefined color set.
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading" and "New Trading Systems & Methods".Regression Analysis
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.