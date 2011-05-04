The DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES style (as DRAW_CANDLES) draws candlesticks based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. In additions it allows you to specify color for each candlestick from a given set.

The DRAW_COLOR_BARS style draws bars based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. This is the advanced version of the DRAW_BARS style, that allows you to specify individual color for each bar from predefined color set.