Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigzagColor_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Mykola Demko
- Views:
- 12594
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator plots the standard ZigZag by connecting the price peaks with bottoms during the period.
It plots a channel by connecting the ZigZag peaks and ZigZag bottoms. The colors looks fine for black and white background.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/246
The Expert Advisor is profitable only if the "Open prices" only or "1 minute OHLC" modes used in Strategy Tester.OptimReport v2.15
If you want to optimize your Expert Advisor using your own characteristics, you can use "Custom max" mode via OnTester() function. This code provides you many characteristics, which can be used during the optimization of your EA. Also it allows you to save the optimized charateristics in HTML file.
The indicator plots a channel using the linear regression model: y=b+a*x.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Price Crossover with Moving Average Indicator
Trade signals based on price crossover with moving average indicator (CSignalMA from MQL5 Standard Library) is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.