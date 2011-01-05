CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ZigzagColor_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Mykola Demko
Views:
12594
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
The indicator plots the standard ZigZag by connecting the price peaks with bottoms during the period.

It plots a channel by connecting the ZigZag peaks and ZigZag bottoms. The colors looks fine for black and white background.

ZigzagColor_Channel indicator


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/246

