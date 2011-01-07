MQL5 Wizard allows to create the code of Expert Advisors automatically. See Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors in MQL5 Wizard for the details.



Here we will consider the strategy based on price crossover with Moving Average indicator. The strategy called "Signals based on price crossover with MA" (when creating EA automatically in MQL5 Wizard).

The trade signals:



Buy: upward crossover of price with Moving Average.

Sell: downward crossover of price with Moving Average.

The checking of MA increase/decrease is used to filter false signals.

This strategy is implemented in CSignalMA class of the Trading Strategy classes of MQL5 Standard Library (located in MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh).







Figure 1. Trade signals based on price crossover with Moving Average



Trade Signals



The trading strategy is implemented in CSignalMA class, it has some protected methods to simplify access to indicators and price values:



double MA( int ind) double Open( int ind) double Close( int ind) double StateMA( int ind) double StateOpen( int ind) double StateClose( int ind)

The price and indicator values of the 0th (uncompleted) bar may change, so it's necessary to perform the checking of trade conditions using the completed (formed) bars data.

1. Open long position

Conditions to open long position (price crossover with MA and checking of MA increase):

Open(1)<MA(1): opening price is lower than moving average;

Close(1)>MA(1): closing price is higher than moving average;

MA(1)>MA(2): check increase of moving average (to filter false signals).

bool CSignalMA::CheckOpenLong( double & price, double & sl, double & tp, datetime & expiration) { price= 0.0 ; sl = 0.0 ; tp = 0.0 ; return (StateOpen( 1 )< 0 && StateClose( 1 )> 0 && StateMA( 1 )> 0 ); }

2. Close long position

Conditions to close long position (price crossover with MA and checking of MA decrease):

Open(1)>MA(1): opening price is higher than moving average;

Close(1)<MA(1): closing price is lower than moving average;

MA(1)<MA(2): check decrease of moving average (to filter false signals).

bool CSignalMA::CheckCloseLong( double & price) { price= 0.0 ; return (StateOpen( 1 )> 0 && StateClose( 1 )< 0 && StateMA( 1 )< 0 ); }





3. Open short position

The conditions to open short position are the same as long position closing conditions.



bool CSignalMA::CheckOpenShort( double & price, double & sl, double & tp, datetime & expiration) { price= 0.0 ; sl = 0.0 ; tp = 0.0 ; return (StateOpen( 1 )> 0 && StateClose( 1 )< 0 && StateMA( 1 )< 0 ); }





4. Close short position

The conditions to close short position are the same as long position opening conditions.



bool CSignalMA::CheckCloseShort( double & price) { price= 0.0 ; return (StateOpen( 1 )< 0 && StateClose( 1 )> 0 && StateMA( 1 )> 0 ); }

Creating Expert Advisor using MQL5 Wizard



To create a trading robot based on the strategy you need to choose the signal properties as "Signals based on price crossover with MA" in "Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors" option of MQL5 Wizard:







Figure 2. Choose "Signals based on price crossover with MA" in MQL5 Wizard



The next you have to specify the needed trailing stop algorithm and money and risk management system. The code of Expert Advisor will be created automatically, you can compile it and test in Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5 client terminal.

Testing Results



Let's consider backtesting of the Expert Advisor on historical data (EURUSD H1, custom period: 1.1.2010-05.01.2011, MA_period=12, MA_Shift=0).

In creation of Expert Advisor we used the fixed volume (Trading Fixed Lot, 0.1), Trailing Stop algorithm is not used (Trailing not used).







Figure 3. Historical backtesting results of the Expert Advisor, based on price crossover with MA



Attachments: The SignalMA.mqh with CSignalMA class (included in MQL5 Standard Library) is located at MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal folder. The file crossoverma.mq5 contains the code of the Expert Advisor, created using MQL5 Wizard.