CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

OptimReport v2.15 - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Gavrilov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5834
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

If you want to optimize your Expert Advisor using your own characteristics, you can use "Custom max" mode via OnTester() function.

This code simplifies to create your own formulae.

To define the custom optimization parameter, sometimes it's necceary to calculate many trade characteristics.

This code provides you the following characteristics:

  1. Profit factor;
  2. Profit in deposit currency;
  3. Profit in points;
  4. Total Profit;
  5. Total Loss;
  6. Loss deals;
  7. Profitable deals;
  8. Profit per deal (in percents);
  9. Profit per day (in percents);
  10. Maximal drawdown;
  11. Balance channel width (in points);
  12. Difference between the maximal and minimal slope of the balance line;
  13. Average drawdown (averaged sum of drawdown for all deals);
  14. Recovery factor;
  15. Average points per deal.

Compared with previous version, I added the option to save optimization results (and all characteristics) to the HTML file.

OptimReport v2.15

Manual:

Copy the "OptimReport.mqh" file to the MQL5\Include\ folder

Add the following line to the code of your Expert Advisor:

#include <OptimReport.mqh>
Add this line to OnInit() function:
OtimReport(1);

Add this line to OnTick() function:

OtimReport(2);

Add this line to the code when open position:

OtimReport(3);

Add these 4 lines to OnTester() function:

OtimReport(4);
Input_Param="input"; // Input parameters here. See example below...
if(Crt_HTML) Sort_HTML_Ar();
return(Vigoda);

Here is an example of Input_Param:

Input_Param="TP_B="+DoubleToString(TP_B,0)
                  +" SL_B="+DoubleToString(SL_B,0)
                  +" GT_B="+DoubleToString(GT_B,0)
                  +" TS_B="+DoubleToString(TS_B,0);

Recommendations:

The Lot_Risk variable is the percent of margin used in trading (for increasing volume).

Note that HTML file with optimization results is saved separately for each agent: С:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files\

If you have found errors or need some other characteristics, please inform me.
It will be great if you provide your own optimization characteristics.

PS: I prefer to use the formula № 5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/241

iUSDx (USD index) Multicurrency Indicator iUSDx (USD index) Multicurrency Indicator

The iUSDx indicator uses the "MCM Control Panel" for multicurrency mode. It calculates the USD index.

FAT PANEL FAT PANEL

The Panel Designed for "Best Graphic Panel in MQL5" Contest. This graphic panel allows to automate manual trading. It has many functions, including the visual construction of trading strategies.

Grr-al Grr-al

The Expert Advisor is profitable only if the "Open prices" only or "1 minute OHLC" modes used in Strategy Tester.

ZigzagColor_Channel ZigzagColor_Channel

The ZigzagColor_Channel plots a channel by connecting the ZigZag peaks and ZigZag bottoms.